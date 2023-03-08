Single Mother Vanitha from Chittoor is an Inspiration for Us: YS Jagan’s Message on IWD

Tadepalli: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has conveyed his greetings to all the women in the state on International Women's Day on Wednesday. He added a video to his tweet and said the beneficiary Vanitha's life is a role model for all as she faced challenges and adversity and overcame all odds in her life.

The volunteer of a government programme and beneficiary of welfare schemes Vanitha is a native of Chittoor district. She has been an inspiration for many in the society as she raised her children on her own.

Vanitha said her problems started after she gave birth to two daughters. Her husband was always quarreling with her for not giving him a son. Unable to bear the harassment, Vanitha started staying with her parents. A few days later, her father passed away and the burden of running a family fell on her. Vanitha said she was given a volunteer's job when she was finding it hard to make both ends meet.

Vanitha added that she’s a beneficiary of YSRCP government’s welfare schemes and is receiving benefits under YSR Asara scheme, YSR Sunna Vadi scheme and Amma Vodi scheme. She expressed her gratitude to the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for clearing darkness from her miserable life.

