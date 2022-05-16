Sigh of Relief as Monsoon Reaches Andaman and Nicobar Island Ahead of Schedule

As India is reeling under severe heat conditions, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has confirmed the onset of monsoon on Andaman and Nicobar islands. Southwest monsoon has advanced into the Andaman and Nicobar islands on Monday signalling the start of the four-month seasonal rains that are crucial to the largely agri-dependent economy.

The southwest monsoon is likely to set in over Kerala on May 27, four days in advance of its normal date of June 1. While in Andhra Pradesh, the monsoon is likely to set in the first week of June.

Meanwhile, heavy rains are lashing some parts of YSR Kadapa, Tirupati and Annamayya districts. Two people have been killed due to lightning in Mydukur of YSR Kadapa district. With the incessant rain, the low-lying areas in these districts are inundated and with waterlogged roads, vehicular traffic is disrupted causing severe traffic jams.

The neighbouring state Tami Nadu is also witnessing heavy rainfall. The heavy downpour in Krishnagiri has flooded the NH-64 causing severe disruptions in the vehicular movement.

Also Read: Andhra CM YS Jagan Releases First Tranche of YSR Rythu Bharosa