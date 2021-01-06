SI, Constable Caught Playing Cards In Chittoor

SI and a constable who were on duty have been booked on Tuesday night on the charge of playing cards at a lodge during the break time. The locals who got to know the information about the police playing cards at a lodge gave information to the cops.

A case has been registered against the cops by Palamaner police with the orders of the SP and launched an investigation.

A few days ago, police arrested thirty-three gamblers in two different raids in Krishna district. The state government has made amendments to the Gambling Act and are taking strict action against the gambling houses. The Andhra Pradesh government has passed a bill that bans online gambling and betting. Games can be played on cyberspace that is accessible 24/7 and 365 days.