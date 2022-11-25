Shrimp Farming Profitable for Farmers in Nellore 

In recent decades, aquaculture has boomed in Andhra Pradesh. The state has become one of India’s largest producers of farmed fish and shrimp. Among the reasons for the boom is a major expansion of inland aquaculture farms along rivers and canals where people once raised crops.

Aqua culture has been taken up in approximately 30,000 hectares in 13 coastal mandals of Nellore district. It provides a direct source of livelihood to 40,000 farmers.The shrimp farming has become profitable for the farmers in the region.

The farming had started some decades ago. During the initial stages of the farming, the farmers had faced a problem as the shrimps contracted with the different viruses.

After the government took up an initiative of developing other kinds of shrimp known as Scamping Shrimp which can be grown in fresh waters. Since then, the income growth has increased for the farmers.