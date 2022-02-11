Shoot More Films in Andhra Pradesh: CM YS Jagan to Tollywood

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met a delegation from the Tollywood fraternity who came to share their woes with him.

As regards the ticket prices, the AP CM said that the government proposed to bring the same rates for every film that benefits producers and government as well. The Chief Minister said that there should be a balance in the situation of having to compete with OTTs and thus intended to bring reasonable rates so that the film industry can thrive without burdening the audience. Also, the Chief Minister emphasized on promoting film shootings in Andhra Pradesh, and the film persons agreed to shoot at least 20 percent of the film in the State.

Responding to the request of permitting five shows a day, he said that the movie will be a super hit if it goes well on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and with five shows the industry gets benefited with good profits. He said that there is a need to support the small budget films and told the delegation to work on bringing balance in releasing films on festival days giving space for the small budget films as well, since they are also part of the industry.