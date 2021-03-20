Shock To TDP In Vizag As 7 Telugu Desam GVMC Corporators Meet Gajuwaka YSRCP MLA

Telugu Desam Party Corporators under the purview of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) met Gajuwaka YSR Congress party MLA Thippala Nagireddy on Friday. It is said that they have met Thippala to ask to contribute for the development of their divisions. MLA Nagireddy also responded positively to their request and said that during elections, he made it clear that he would work for the development of the constituency.

However, the Telugu Desam Party expressed anguish over the TDP leaders who have met the YSRCP MLA. Notices were issued to the seven corporators by TDP Parliamentary General Secretary Pasarla Prasad on the instructions of Visakhapatnam city TDP president Palla Srinivas seeking an explanation for meeting the MLA. The notice states that an explanation must be given within two days or else disciplinary action will be taken on those leaders.

The corporators who met MLA are 86th Division Corporator Koteshwara Rao, P. Srinu (67th Division), G. Srinivas (76th Division), Muthyala Naidu (88th Division), V. Jagan (87th Division), Lakshmi Bai (75th Division), R. Srinivas (79th Division‌).

In the recently concluded municipal elections, YSR Congress Party registered a landslide victory. The ruling YSRCP won 11 out of 12 municipal corporations and 73 of the 75 municipalities in the state. In Vizag, out of the total 98 wards, YSRCP won 58 wards whereas TDP secured 30 wards.