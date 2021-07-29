Shift PPA Headquarters From Hyderabad To Rajahmundry, Demand YSRCP MPs

A delegation of YSRCP MPs led by Vijayasai Reddy and floor leader in Lok Sabha PV Midhun Reddy on Wednesday met Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and urged him to approve the second revised estimates recommended by the Central Water Commission and Technical Advisory Committee without any further delay.

The Polavaram Irrigation Project is not only a dream but also a statutory right of more than 5 crore people of Andhra Pradesh. The state government is putting all its efforts to complete the project by June 2022.

Vijayasai Reddy speaking to the reporters said that the central government is not responding in a positive manner despite several meetings. He said that, "The revised estimate costs for the project as the earlier estimates have been made based on the 2010-11 price levels."

The first revised estimate of Rs 57,297 crore was based on the 2017-18 price level, and the Jal Shakti ministry's Technical Advisory Committee then revised it to Rs 55,548 crore. The Central Water Commission had sent the same to the Revised Cost Committee, which revised it and sent the re-revised cost estimates of Rs 47,725 crore to the ministry.

He said that the investment clearance for the 2nd Revised Cost Estimate (RCE) for the project is yet to be sanctioned by the Ministry and the Department of Expenditure has accepted the 2nd RCE after removing the water supply component from the irrigation component against the norms of the central water commission.

Here are the demands that the AP government has placed in front of the centre for due consideration.