Sheeghra Darshan Tickets For Tirumala Available On APSRTC Website

Devotees who are going to Tirumala can now take Srivari Sheeghra Darshan tickets in RTC buses. APSRTC has come up with this new facility and they have decided to sell 1,000 ‘Sheeghra Darshan’ tickets every day.

People who are travelling to Tirupati can avail this offer, they can book tickets by paying an extra Rs. 300 for Sheeghra Darshan tickets. The darshan will be facilitated twice daily at 11 am and 4 pm. RTC Supervisors at Tirumala bus station will assist those who have purchased Sheeghra tickets.

APSRTC operates 650 buses daily to Tirupati from various parts of the state and from other states as well. Devotees coming from Bengaluru, Chennai, Kanchi, Nellore, Pondicherry and Hyderabad can get Sheegra Darshan tickets in advance booking. The officials said that 550 passengers had availed the facility of Sheegra Darshan tickets on the first day.

In a statement, APSRTC Chief Engineer (IT) said from February 5, people should log into www.apsrtconline.org.in instead of the old web address www.apsrtconline.in.

People who want to cancel their tickets can contact refunds.apsrtc@gmail.com with their ticket information in an email. People can call 0866-2570005 for further information.