MACHILIPATNAM (Andhra Pradesh): Tragedy struck a family in Machilipatnam twice in the span of a few days after its main bread-winner breathed his last, unable to reconcile to the recent untimely death of his eldest daughter. The man, Lakkoji Giribabu (52), was found dead -- reportedly of cardiac arrest -- right next to his daughter’s grave on Tuesday morning. The heart-rending incident took place in the district headquarter town of Machilipatnam even as the police are trying ascertain if the man’s death was natural or by suicide.

According to the details given by Inspector of Police Srinivas, Giribabu was a rolled-gold jewellery maker in town and was known to be leading a happy life with his wife and two grown-up daughters. Some time back, he performed the marriage of his elder daughter who has unfortunately died recently due to complications in delivering her baby.

Shattered and unable to digest this cruel quirk of fate, Giribabu had slipped into a state of depression. With his daughter’s memories haunting him every moment, he had been frequenting to her grave. He was reported to have stepped out of the house on Monday evening and remained untraceable since then. Sensing that he could be at his daughter’s grave, some of his relatives rushed to the place only to find the lifeless body of Giribabu, lying right next to the place where Renuka Devi was buried.

His body was shifted to the government hospital for a post-mortem examination. A case has been registered based on a complaint from Giribabu’s wife. Even though, the police did not find any evidence at the site to establish the cause of his death, they are also investigating the possibility of a suicide. The post-mortem examination report, which is awaited, is also likely to throw more light on this aspect.