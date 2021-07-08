Sharmila, YS Vijayamma Pay Tributes at YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya

The events to mark late Andhra Pradesh chief minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy are in full swing in Idupulapaya. Dr YSR's wife YS Vijayamma and daughter YS Sharmila paid rich tributes at the YSR Ghat. Special prayers were offered at on the occasion.

Another political party is officially emerging in Telangana. YS Sharmila, daughter of the late CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy, is launching the YSR Telangana party on his birth anniversary on Thursday. All the arrangements for the launching of the party have been completed.

YS Sharmila will unveil the party flag in front of thousands of YSR fans at 5 pm at the JRC Convention Centre in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, and will unveil the agenda and the reasons why the party had to be formed in Telangana.

