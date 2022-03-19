Sex Racket Busted in Visakhapatnam South, 5 Held, Girls Rescued

Visakhapatnam South: City Task Force police on Friday arrested two organisers and three other persons involved in running a prostitution racket in Allipuram. The Task force raided the Saptagiri lodge and rescued three girls. These girls were later shifted to the Women's Shelter Home.

Police have also seized Rs 2,000 cash, seven cell phones and a condom packet during a raid on the lodge. The suspects were arrested and handed over to Two Town police. A case has been registered in this matter and police are investigating.

The Task Force was tipped off about the promiscuous activity in the lodge. ACP A. Trinathrao said in a statement that as per the information two local residents had trafficked the girls from West Bengal and Karnataka and forced them into prostitution.