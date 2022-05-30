Tadepalli: YSR Congress party leaders celebrated the third anniversary of the YS Jagan government at the party headquarters here on Monday. Party National General Secretary and Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy, Rajya Sabha member Mopidevi Venkata Ramana and other senior party leaders paid floral tributes to the late people’s leader Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy’s statue. Later, party leaders marked the occasion by cutting a cake.

As part of celebrations, the YSR Congress party organised a bike rally and Vijayasai Reddy also participated in it. Addressing the party leaders and workers, Vijayasai Reddy, YSR Congress party’s National General Secretary said, “Our party came to power because of the efforts of party workers for ten years. The YSR Congress Party will never forget their commitment. This is our government, the people's government. The YS Jagan government has completed three years in power today.”

Summarising the three-years rule of YS Jagan government, Vijayasai Reddy briefly mentioned eight points:

1. The YS Jagan government has never failed to fulfil its promise. The government has fulfilled 95 percent of the promises it made to the people.

2. This is a social justice regime. The government has done social justice by giving top priority to the aspirations of BC, SC, ST, Minority and poor people of the state.

3. Our government is implementing administrative reforms. Village/ward secretariats, volunteer system, Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBK), Reorganisation of districts, formation of 26 districts for administrative reasons. The credit goes to YS Jagan government for bringing reforms in the administrative domain.

4. As part of the welfare agenda, the government has deposited Rs. 40,000 crores through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) in the beneficiaries bank accounts because it is a people’s government.

5. The YS Jagan government has changed the rural landscape through its Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs). The government is providing free crop insurance, input subsidy, zero interest to the farmers in the state. Our government is known for procuring the farmers' produce right at the farm through RBKs.

6. To empower women, the YS Jagan government has announced a 50 percent reservation in all nominated posts and jobs for all women. This government gives highest priority to the empowerment of women.

7. The government has revolutionised the field of medicine and health in the state. The YS Jagan government’s flagship Aarogyasri scheme covers almost 95 percent of the population. The government has also raised the income threshold and provided free medical care to 95 percent of people in the state. Not only that, poor people now have access to corporate hospitals

8. The state government has brought major reforms in the field of education too. Through the Nadu-Nedu programme, the government-run schools infrastructure has been improved. Our government is determined to educate every child on par with international standards to root out illiteracy from the state.

Vijayasai Reddy added the YS Jagan government is committed to overall development of the state and it will continue the public welfare schemes in the future too.