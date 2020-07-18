AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh state special chief secretary for Industries and Commerce, Karikal Valevan said that several leading international and national steel companies have come forward to become partners in Kadapa Steel Plant (KSP) which is to be set up by the government.

KSP would be set up at a cost of Rs 15,000 crore and will provide direct and indirect employment opportunities to about 25,000 people.

Addressing a virtual conference on sustainability in steel sector organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Friday, Valaven said, the government was extending all its support to the industries during coronavirus pandemic crisis and in the resumption of their operations as the lockdown was eased.

He also urged the industries to follow all the COVID-19 protocols to ensure the safety of employees. He also further stated that the state government is coming forward with a one-stop-shop solution to the investors.

Besides, CII national steel committee chairman and Jindal steel CFO M.V.S Shegairi Rao, CII-AP chairman D.Ramaksrishna, CII Visakhapatnam cone chairman J. Srinivasa Raju and others took part in the conference.