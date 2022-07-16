New Delhi/Amaravati: For the first time ever, several higher educational institutions in Andhra Pradesh have found a place in the recently released ‘National Institutional Ranking Framework’ (NIRF) by the Union Ministry of Education at New Delhi in a single academic year. Compared to previous years, this time, more Engineering and Pharmacy institutions were featured in the NIRF list. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday released the NIRF-2022 ranks.

In the category of universities, 5 institutions in AP have secured ranks in the top 100. Andhra University has retained its place in the top 100 by securing 71st rank with a score of 47.97. In terms of university rankings, Andhra University (36) with a score of 50.52. Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati (67) with a score of 45.07. Andhra Loyola College, Vijayawada was the only college in the colleges category to be ranked 94th.

Pharmacy category

Under the Pharmacy category, the state has secured nine ranks in the top 100. Government institutions like Acharya Nagarjuna University College of Science, Guntur (51), Sri Padmavathi Mahila Vishwavidyalaya, Tirupati (66) and Sri Venkateswara University (89). The School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), Vijayawada, has been ranked 7th in the Architecture colleges category.

Engineering category

This time, several educational institutions have been featured in the NIRF’s engineering colleges category. Last year, six institutions in AP made it to the list, but this time the number has gone up to 10. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Tirupati (56) with a score of 48.16, AU College of Engineering, Visakhapatnam (77) with a score of 42.76 and JNTU Kakinada (129) with a score of 37.79. The Indian Institute of Management (33) under the management colleges category.

