Visakhapatnam: In view of cyclone Asani and rainfall in coastal Andhra Pradesh, several flights including incoming and outgoing at Visakhapatnam airport have been cancelled for the second day today. All IndiGo flights (22 arrivals plus 22 departures) have been cancelled, the airport director K Srinivas Rao said.

In addition to this, AirAsia has cancelled earlier proposed two flights - one from Bangalore and one from Delhi and the decision on the operations of evening flights is awaited. Meanwhile, Air India cancelled all its flights while SpiceJet flights from Kolkata-Vizag-Kolkata stands cancelled, he added.

As severe Cyclonic Storm Asani has weakened into a cyclonic storm parts of coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema have received rainfall. With the rain continuing to lash coastal parts of the state, a 'red' alert has been issued in Guntur and Krishna districts of coastal Andhra as very heavy rainfall is expected in these places while a 'yellow' alert has been sounded in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Godavari districts.

Taking stock of the preparedness for the cyclone Asani, the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy held a videoconference with the collectors of coastal districts and reviewed the situation. The CM has asked officials to be on high alert and stressed on the need for preventing loss of lives.

In the meantime, 22 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in all the affected areas - Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Odisha. It has deployed nine teams and kept seven more teams on standby in Andhra Pradesh.

