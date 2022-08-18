Several BJP, BC Leaders from Guntur Join YSR Congress Party

Amaravati : A large number of BJP workers and BC leaders, led by BJP leader Maddula Raja Yadav, from Guntur district joined the ruling YSR Congress Party at Tadepalli here on Thursday. They were inducted into the YSRCP fold by the party’s National General Secretary and Rajya Sabha member Vijaysai Reddy and MLC Lella Appireddy by presenting them with party scarves.

After joining the YSRCP, former BJP leader Maddula Raja Yadav said that he was inspired by the administration of YS Jagan government which is working for the welfare of BCs and taking the state to the new heights of development. He said he wanted to work under the able leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He also vowed to work for the development of YSRCP in the undivided Guntur district.

