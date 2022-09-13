Several Arrested for Stealing 300 Mobile Phones in Chittoor

Chittoor: Cracking the case of mobile phone thefts in the district, the Chittoor police have arrested as many as 20 people on Tuesday. The arrested persons had allegedly stolen 300 mobile phones worth Rs 30 lakh.

Rishanth Reddy, the Superintendent of Police (SP) told that the arrested people had stolen 300 phones across the district.

"300 mobile phones worth Rs 30 lakh were stolen from various places across the district. The Chittoor Police has seized the phones and has also arrested 20 people," Reddy told ANI.

The district police chief appreciated the detective work of its technical department for helping the police team in resolving the hundred of mobile phone theft cases. He said the technical department was rewarded for their work in the case.

"Rewards were given to the people from the technical department who helped solve this case", the Chittoor SP said. Meanwhile, further investigations are underway in the case.

(With inputs from ANI)