KRISHNA: In a ghastly accident, nine persons were killed and several others injured after a speeding lorry collided with a tractor. The incident occurred at Vedadri in Jaggayyapeta Mandal of Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. All the deceased belonged to Thondala Gopavaram village in Madhira Mandal of Khammam district in Telangana. Reports suggest that there were over 25 people travelling in the trailer of the tractor at the time of the accident.

According to reports, the accident had occurred when the lorry, travelling at a high speed, rammed into the tractor. Tragedy struck the travellers when they reportedly proceeding for the darshan of Vedradri Narasimha Swamy in Jaggayyapet.

According to eyewitnesses, seven persons died on the spot in the accident. Others, who sustained grievous injuries, were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The condition of four of the injured is stated to be critical.

Police have registered a case and investigation into the incident is underway.