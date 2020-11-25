Setting Trend Doesn't Mean Paid News In Yellow Media: YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stood in second place with 2,137 trends (Twitter, Google Search, Wiki, YouTube, etc) in the last quarter.

YSRCP MP V. Vijayasai Reddy took to his Twitter and sang praises for AP CM YS Jagan for creating a new trend. He further tweeted that Jagan is one of the chief ministers in the country who works hard for the welfare of the people and is loved by AP people a lot. He commented that setting a trend doesn't mean giving paid news in yellow media. Here is the tweet made by Vijayasai Reddy.

ట్రెండ్ సెట్ చెయ్యడం అంటే పచ్చ మీడియాలో పెయిడ్ న్యూస్ ఇచ్చుకోవడం కాదు. అత్యంత ప్రజాదరణ కల్గిన రాజకీయ నేతగా సోషల్ మీడియాలో ప్రధాని తర్వాత ఉన్నారు మన సీఎం @ysjagan గారు.

ఆగస్టు- అక్టోబర్ మధ్యలో 2,171 ట్రెండ్స్ మోదీ తొలి స్థానంలో, 2137 ట్రెండ్స్ తో 2వ స్థానంలో AP CM గారు. — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) November 25, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most popular politician on the social media in the country with 2,171 trends in between August and October this year, followed by AP CM YS Jagan.

Checkbrand, an online sentiment analysis company, analysed online sentiment for top 95 political leaders as well as top 500 influencers on social media between August and October this year. It analysed over 100 million online impressions for the maiden edition of the report.