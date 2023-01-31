Set Shops in Andhra and Do Business with Ease: CM YS Jagan to Investors at Delhi Meet

Delhi: Andhra Pradesh is one of the fastest growing states in the country with 11.43% growth rate in terms of GSDP, said Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy while addressing the industry representatives and the International diplomatic alliance in Delhi. He also invited them to participate in the Global Investors Summit in Vizag on March 3 and 4. He also assured the industrialists that the government is one phone call away from any industry-related problems.

"It is common for every Chief Minister to boast about their state. But, I am requesting you (Industrialists) to come and feel the state, and I assure you that you will have a successful way forward," said the Chief Minister.

“We have the second largest coastline in the country with six operating ports and we’re building four more. We have six airports connecting the country and AP will have three industrial corridors out of 11 in the country covering 80% of the districts,” said the Chief Minister.

Speaking to the industry representatives on why Andhra Pradesh should opt for business, he said, “It gives immense pleasure to announce Andhra Pradesh is fastest growing in the country with 11.43 % growth rate, which is the highest in the country so far. Consistently for three years, Andhra Pradesh has ranked no 1 in Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) which speaks volumes about how proactive we are.”

“We have got the Outstanding Contribution Award, Port Level Infra Projects award, Best State for Energy Infra and Development, and top achiever in logistic ease award, which is for the year 2022. All these speak volumes about how proactive the state is,” said the Chief Minister.

Inviting the representatives to Andhra Pradesh, he said, “Come over to our state. We rated no 1 in EoDB, especially when industry representatives are part of the procedure to select them for the award. When the representatives are speaking highly about the state, we are doing well.”

“We approve the projects in single window clearance in 21 days. We can boast about it and say that AP is one state for solar and wind energy projects. We have almost 33,000 mg of power storage capacity also and the site has been identified. We could allot 14,680 mg for some industry players but we have much more to offer. Power storage will be the future, which will be the green battery. That is the future of AP,” said CM Jagan while extending the invitation to all the industry representatives.

“For any industrial-related problems, we are one phone call away and that is the reason we are ranked no in EoDB,” the Chief Minister signed off.

Sumanth Sinha, President, ASSOCHAM said, “Biggest asset for Andhra Pradesh is the Chief Minister Jagan himself. The state also has a unique position in the country. Under CM Jagan’s leadership, the state is well positioned for industries and I would request all of us to make Andhra their destination. All the policies, friendliness in the state and it will make it important for us to situate our business. The state's GDP is over 50 billion dollars and stands 8th state in the county. Their Ease of doing business ranking, which they came first for three years speaks volumes of the government’s work. AP is taking the lead in the renewable and clean energy sector, and it is uniquely positioned for that.”

He also praised the Chief Minister for being supportive and forward-looking, and it is one of the reasons the industries come to Andhra.

Suchitra Ella, President, Southern Chapter, CII said, “It's the first state to bring in one of a kind Single-window policy, and remains first in ranking for ease of doing business. CII has for the longest time worked with former CM, late Dr. YS Rajsekhar Reddy, father of the incumbent CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. CM Jagan has a futuristic vision, thus Andhra Pradesh has seen a progressive transformational journey.

This comes at a time when India is chairing the G20 summit. The Andhra Pradesh government is building a strong ecosystem for growth and global economic chain, thus showing a proactive approach towards providing a good working atmosphere for companies.”

