New Delhi: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has stated that all arrangements are being made for the construction of South Coast Railway (SCoR) Zone headquarters in Visakhapatnam. He said that land acquisition for the construction of the office complex for the SCoR Zone headquarters is completed.

Replying to a question by YSRCP member Vijaysai Reddy for the creation of new South Coast Railway Zone headquartered at Visakhapatnam as part of the debate on the Central Universities Act (Amendment) Bill in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, the Railway Minister said that a detailed project report (DPR) pertaining to the zone creation has been approved.

While participating in a discussion on the Bill, Vijaysai Reddy gave several suggestions to the Railway Minister to resolve the pending issues related to the railways in the State. He also urged the Minister to expedite the creation of a new South Coast Railway Zone. He claimed that the DPR was pending with the Railway Ministry for the last three years.

Vijayasai Reddy requested the Railway Minister to set up a Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) in the upcoming South Coast Railway Zone. He remarked that there are 21 RRBs in the country, however, there is no recruitment board in the state of Andhra Pradesh and due to this job seekers are forced to travel to Secunderabad in Telangana to appear for railway recruitment exams.

