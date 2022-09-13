AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that focus should be put on prevention and curative measures of cancer and LINAC machines should be available in four teaching hospitals.

During a review meeting on the Medical and Health Department at Camp Office here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said the focus should be laid on cancer prevention and curative systems and every medical college should have a separate department for cancer. In the four teaching hospitals of Vijayawada, Ananthapur, Kakinada and Guntur LINAC machines (linear accelerators) should be set up and should be followed up in places in Srikakulam, Nellore, Ongole in a phased manner.

The Cancer Wing in seven medical colleges should be modernized and strengthened, the Chief Minister said, and in the new medical colleges that are coming up, modernized Cancer wings should be set up.

A Special Officer should be appointed to monitor the Family Doctor programme in districts and said that the problem of anaemia should solved within one year.

Village Clinics should have 12 types of rapid diagnostic kits with 67 types of medicine, the Chief Minister said adding that child health should be taken up on a priority basis.

The condition of patients who are discharged should be followed up and data should be available in village clinics and village secretariats, the Chief Minister said. On receiving the call on 104 the patient must be told about the nearest empanelled hospital, he said.

The officials said that the virtual accounts have been created for beneficiaries of Aarogyasri and money has been directly credited into accounts which will directly go into the hospital accounts. Consent letters are also being taken from the patients while being discharged. To report irregularities of any sort ACB number 14400 is printed on the consent letter. ANMs will take feedback from the patients after their discharge about their health condition, the officials said adding that the performance of Arogymitras is also being monitored.

