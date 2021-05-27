Services of Frontline Workers Unparalleled: AP CM YS Jagan

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday appreciated the services of healthcare workers and specially thanked them during an interaction with the medical personnel while reviewing Spandana programme.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the medical staff, healthcare workers are truly inspiring and their services during this Covid‌ crisis are unparalleled. He said that the doctors, nurses and staff are offering services even after knowing that the virus is fatal without taking any backstep. He requested the staff not to take anything to their heart as people are working in great stress.

Further, the Chief Minister assured them that the government is always there to support them and provide any assistance required. ‘No matter how many kits we wear, no matter how many masks we wear, no matter how much care we take, there is always a risk of contracting the disease without our involvement. But you people are very much dedicated to serving without any hesitation. I salute you on behalf of all the people of the state for that,’ he said.

The Chief Minister interacted with Dr Kaladhar, a specialist doctor from Kurnool General Hospital, Vijayalakshmi, a staff nurse from Visakhapatnam, and Suresh Babu, an MNO working at Nellore GGH. The health personnel said that government hospitals are well equipped with all the facilities, including medicines, like never before. They said that they were trying their best to save the lives of the patients and that the government was also providing full support and assistance to provide better medical services.