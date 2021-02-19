Service Rules for AP Village And Ward Secretariats, Volunteers By March 30

VIJAYAWADA: Village and ward volunteers have become a vital mechanism in implementing decentralised governance and ensuring that the welfare schemes of the Andhra Pradesh Government reach the doorsteps of the people as envisaged by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The State Government now plans to formulate service rules and provide employment benefits to the staff of village and ward secretariats, who are serving the people through the village and ward secretariat.

Ajay Jain, Chief Secretary, Village and Ward Secretariats, said there was a need to formulate service rules and provide employment benefits to the staff while speaking in a meeting held on Thursday at the Commissionerate of Village and Ward Secretariats at Autonagar in Vijayawada under his chairmanship.

Service Rules for Village and Ward Secretariats staff, leave rules, probation, employee health plan, compassionate appointments, service book management, training, training related tests, departmental tests, dress code etc. were discussed.

The respective departments are expected to launch the service books by March 30.

The meeting was also attended by Dr. Narayana Bharath Gupta, Commissioner, Village and Ward Secretariats and other officials.