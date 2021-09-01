Andhra Pradesh To Deliver Pension At Doorstep Of Beneficiaries On September 1

Andhra Pradesh government is not leaving any stone unturned to help the needy. The government has come up with various welfare schemes. YSR Pension Kanuka is one of the several welfare schemes that have been launched in the state. The beneficiaries will get security pensions under the YSR Pension Kanuka.

The government has released Rs. 1,382.63 crore for a total of 59.18 lakh beneficiaries. The distribution of pensions started in the early hours of Wednesday and the pension will be distributed to the beneficiaries by the volunteers. The officials are overseeing the distribution of pensions through DRDA call centers. Senior citizens and differently-abled persons expressed happiness after receiving the pensions. The pensions will be distributed by village volunteers at the doorstep of beneficiaries through Pensioner Biometric Authentication, IRIS Authentication. A total of 2.66 lakh volunteers are on job for distributing the pension to 61.46 lakh beneficiaries.