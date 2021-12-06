CHITTOOR: Several senior TDP leaders from Pileru town joined the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in the presence of Rajampet MP Peddireddy Mithun Reddy and MLA Chinthala Ramachandra Reddy on Sunday.

Among them were the former Arya Vysya District president Balasa Venugopal, Tirupal, and members Prakash, Hari, Sumanth, Bhagwan and a large number of their followers.

Speaking on the occasion the YSRCP MP said that he would stand by those who chose to work hard for the party. He also assured that special recognition will be given to those who join the party newly.

Dr. Iqbal Ahmed, Dr. Venkataramaiah, Dandu Jaganmohan Reddy, Muvala Narasimhulu, Kuna Satyam, Ramanarayana, Jakka Subbaraju, Venkatesh and Ravi were part of those who joined the party fold.

