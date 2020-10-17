Senior Leaders Become Headaches For Chandrababu

Are trusted and senior leaders turning out to be huge embarrassment for TDP boss Chandrababu Naidu? Are these seniors becoming a liability for him. Are they driving away young guns from the party? This question being hotly debated in the Telugu Desam party.. Thinking heads in the party are advising him to sideline these seniors. But, Chandrababu is unable to do it for some reason of the other.

For instance, former minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy is turning out to be a huge liability to the TDP. He had lost the elections five times consecutively. He did practically nothing to strengthen the party. Due to his brand of politics, lot of Reddy leaders have left the party. Yet, Chandrababu Naidu is still banking on him in Nellore. Ditto with Yarapathineni Srinivas Rao. This former MLA always puts his personal benefit on the top and does not mind ignoring party interests. There are several complaints against him within the party. Yet, Chandrababu continues to back him.

Similarly, Chintamaneni Prabhakar of West Godavari has become a great liability for the party. His abrasive ways have brought great disrepute for the TDP. Yet, Chandrababu continues to support him. There are several cases pending against Chintamaneni. But,Chandrababu still continues to persist with him. Many thinking heads in the party have repeatedly advised Chandrababu Naidu to retire such people. But, Chandrababu continues to back them for reasons best known to him.