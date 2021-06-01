VIJAYAWADA: Senior IPS officer Dwaraka Tirumala Rao took charge as the new Managing Director of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation on Tuesday at the RTC headquarters in Vijayawada. Officials and staff congratulated MD on the occasion.

Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das issued orders appointing Dwaraka Tirumala Rao as the new APSRTC MD. He replaces RP Thakur who retired recently. Orders to this effect were issued on Monday. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao belongs to the 1989 IPS batch and is currently the Director-General of Railways. He previously served as Vijayawada Commissioner of police.

Speaking to the media after taking charge, he expressed his happiness at being appointed as the RTC MD and strived to provide better services for the people of the state through the RTC. Dwarka Tirumala Rao lauded the RTC personnel for performing their duties efficiently even in the direst situations especially during the COVID times.

Speaking further, he said that the government has placed heavy responsibilities on me. " I will work towards the welfare of the RTC staff. I will study the financial situation of the Corporation and do my best to steer the RTC on the path of profitability. For this, I will need to make appropriate plans and strategies to move forward,'' he said.

As of now due to the lockdown imposed to curtail the COVID cases in the state the APSRTC is plying only 30 percent of the bus service. However, APSRTC is not going to halt the cargo services. At present, APSRTC offers logistic services, especially for the delivery of couriers and parcels through the DGT buses.

