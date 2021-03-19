From Selling Firewood To Becoming Mayor of Chittoor, Amuda Is An Inspiration

CHITTOOR: In continuation of the inspiring stories of the newly elected Mayors and Chairpersons in the State of Andhra Pradesh, the new Mayor of Chittoor Corporation, S Amuda is one such example of grit and hope for many women to take motivation and believe in themselves.

After contesting and winning the 39th Ward in the recently held municipal elections in Chittoor as the YSRCP candidate, Corporator Amuda was unanimously elected as the Mayor.

Speaking to Sakshi after taking oath Amuda revealed the difficult circumstances that she endured to reach the position that was bestowed upon her by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Amuda said, "Ours is a poor family. My parents died when I was very young and my elder sister Nagbhushanam took up the responsibility of taking care of my siblings and me. I saw the difficulty she endured when she went to chop firewood wood in the forest 6 km away from where we were staying. I also joined her to help in chopping wood, sold them for Rs 20 a bundle in our colony, and survived.

We are three sisters and one younger brother. After struggling for so long, we are now settled in life. Nobody even knows who we are, but because of Jagananna ( YS Jagan Mohan Reddy) I won and was surprised to know that they made me the Mayor. It was something I never expected in my life. I will work for the people and maintain the trust and bring a good name to the party,”she said while signing off.

The YSRCP swept 84 out of 86 municipalities/municipal corporations in the state after the results for the Municipal Elections were declared on the 14th of this month.The most commendable aspect of the election of Mayors and Chairpersons is the YSRCP party catering 60.47 % of posts to women and 78 % of posts to the backward communities, i.e., SC/ST/BC and minorities.