ONGOLE: Nallamalli Balu, a jeweler in Ongole has clarified that the cash seized by the police in Tamil Nadu belonged to NVR jewelleries. The Gold merchants association held a press meet to reveal the facts about the seizure of cash. Balu said that they were transporting the cash with their staff to Tamil Nadu as part of their business. However, the cash amounting to Rs 5,22,50,000 was handed over to Income Tax officials in Tamil Nadu.

He also explained that income tax authorities have inspected his shop and house. A notice was also issued in this regard.

The authorities asked him to show the documents for the account of the seized cash. However, since cash was seized by the police, there has been propaganda that the cash belonged to politicians but it is nothing like that, he said.

During the press meet, Thatha Prasad, District president of the Gold Merchants' Association, said that some people are spreading false news that the cash belonged to politicians.

"The owners of NVR jewelers are paying all kinds of taxes to the government, including income tax. Some others in the state are creating political ripples claiming that the cash belonged to a leader of a political party," Thatha Prasad added.

When asked about the MLA sticker on the car during the press meet, Babu said that his driver affixed outdated sticker and later it was revealed that the sticker belonged to a Gidaaluru MLA, he added.