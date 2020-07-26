AMARAVATI: Seediri Appalaraju on Sunday took charge as Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries.

Upon assuming charge, he signed an order to set up a new aquaculture authority which will monitor the hatcheries from seed to marketing and also assure Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers.

Speaking on the occasion, the Revenue minister said that he would work to live up to the trust of the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He also said that the aqua sector in the state will be strengthened with the new Aqua authority.

He also stated that in a bid to fortify the dairy sector in the state, the government has allocated Rs 700 crores in the budget and also the government has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Amul, India’s premier dairy cooperative society.

He said that the decision has been taken of setting up fishing harbours in the state with an intention to strengthen the living standards of the poor.

Dr. Appalaraju represents the Palasa Assembly constituency in Srikakulam district. A doctor by profession, Appalaraju joined YSRCP in 2017 in the presence of party president CM YS Jagan.