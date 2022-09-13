Secunderabad Ruby Hotel Fire Accident: 2 Employees Of Aachi Masala Killed

Secunderabad Ruby Hotel Fire Accident: A major fire broke out at Ruby Pride Luxury Hotel in Secunderabad on Monday night. At least eight people were killed and many others suffered burns. The injured were shifted to the hospital.

In the tragic incident, two employees of Aachi Masala were killed. Going into the details, Sitharaman, auditor of Aachi Masala, and Balaji, a marketing employee booked a room in Ruby Lodge on Monday. Sitharaman came to the Ruby Lodge at 9.10 pm on Monday. It is said that the fire broke out just 10 minutes after Sitharaman spoke with his brother on the telephone.

Balaji came to the Ruby Lodge on Monday morning. According to the reports, at the time of the fire accident, he called his family members and asked them for help. Later, he went into an unconscious state. The family members of Balaji called the hotel and they were shocked to know that Balaji died in the fire accident.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand said that "It appears there are 23 rooms in all the four floors in the hotel. The smoke traversed through the staircase from the bottom up to the top floor and completely engulfed all floors. Some people who were sleeping in the first and second floors came to the corridor through the thick smoke and died due to asphyxiation."