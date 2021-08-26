Section of Media Mudslinging Govt, Says Andhra CM

AMARAVATI: The Chief Minister has expressed concern over the vested interests that have been mudslinging on the Government in wake of the recent unfortunate incidents despite the good work of officials and police by taking quick and stern action.During the Spandana video conference, held here on Wednesday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has discussed with District Collectors and SPs on a wide range of issues including Village Secretariats, RBKs, e-cropping, Housing and other welfare schemes and also spoke about how a particular event was politicized creating trauma among the family members of the victim. A constable was suspended in an eve teasing case. But the issue was blown up in social media and in media in a manner which the victim and the family members had to undergo severe pain and trauma. Collectors and SPs should be alert on such sensitive issues.

We are fighting with a section of media that is pursuing a negative campaign on us for selfish motives. Naming the media houses, he said these are working with an agenda to see the person of their choice as Chief Minister and will go to any extent without sparing anyone.

He cautioned the officials to be more alert even at the smallest incident as the section of media is bent on mudslinging and distortions.

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Botsa Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, Additional DGP A Ravi Shankar, Chief Commissioner Land Administration Neerab Kumar Prasad,Panchayat Raj Secretary Gopalakrishna Dwivedi, Principal Secretary for Health Anil Kumar Singhal, and other officials were present.