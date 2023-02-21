VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district SP P Joshua has stated that permission for the ‘Chalo Gannavaram’ programme organized by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Tuesday was not granted and Section 144 was imposed in the region. Violators were also warned of strict action.

Section 144 was enforced after the TDP workers clashed with the local YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) aides on Monday, leading to tension and a major law and order problem arising in the constituency. Explaining the facts, the SP said that TDP leader Pattabhi had made inciting remarks and instigated attacks on the police on duty and disrupted peace and security in the region. He also informed that Gannavaram CI Kanaka Rao had sustained a severe head injury in the attack by the TDP on the police.

We are also examining the video footage of the attack on the TDP office. A suo moto case was registered over the riots that erupted, and the police have started an investigation, he said. "Anyone who violates the law will face legal action and Section 144 of the CRPC, coupled with Section 30 of the Police Act is in force in the Gannavaram Police Station limits," he informed. The SP said that no meetings, gatherings, or protest programs shall be held without prior permission from the police." We have set up check posts and pickets to prevent anyone from entering the surrounding areas of Gannavaram. We will take strict action against anyone who violates the law and enters the place illegally, " the SP said.

People and political parties were asked to cooperate in maintaining peace and security, SP Joshua said in a statement.

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh Govt Hikes Diet Charges, Cosmetic Charges for Welfare Hostel Students