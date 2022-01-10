Section 144 Imposed In Atmakur, Situation Under Control Now: Kurnool SP

KURNOOL: Tensions prevailed in Atmakur town of Kurnool district after clashes erupted between two groups and the police station was also attacked during the fight on Saturday night. A large police force was deployed to curtail any further clashes and Tahsildar Prakash Babu announced that Section 144 would be in force till the 13th of this month.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, SP Sudheer Kumar Reddy said that the situation has eased and was fully under the control of the police. APSRTC buses and other vehicles are plying as usual.

Many shops and business establishments closed down voluntarily. Police pickets were set up at important places like Nandyala Turning, Kothapeta Main Bazaar, Kappalakuntla, Old Bus Stand, New Bus Stand, Kurnool-Guntur Road. Kurnool District Superintendent of Police(SP) Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy is currently camping at Atmakur and monitoring the security situation.

Clashes erupted between two factions on Saturday over a construction site. During this incident, stone-pelting happened between two groups. The accused had burnt a four-wheeler and three motorcycles on the premises of the Atmakur police station in the attack. Police arrested 28 persons, including and BJP leader Buddha Srikanth Reddy and deployed 500 security personnel in the town.

