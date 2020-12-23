Second Wave Of COVID: AP CM YS Jagan Puts Officials On Alert In Nadu Nedu Meet

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on Nadu- Nedu (Health) and said priority should be given to works under Nadu-Nedu and also adequate funds should be allocated. He also said to remain vigilant in the wake of emergence of a second wave of the COVID-19 and focus on development of super specialty services in hospitals.

The Nadu Nedu works under health sector are estimated with a total of Rs 16,270 crore. The officials said works of super speciality hospital in Palasa are in full swing and they would be completed by December next year and the works on Kadapa Super Specialty Hospital havestarted and are likely to be completed by June 2023. The officials said they are working to call for reverse tendering in a week for the construction of five multi-specialty hospitals under ITDA and trying to conduct reverse tendering for construction of medical colleges at Paderu, Piduguralla and Pulivendula in this week. Tenders would be invited for construction of medical college in Machilipatnam by the end of December. The Chief Minister directed the officials to take steps for the construction of remaining 12 medical colleges at earliest. He said the construction of the YSR village clinics should be completed by March 31 and the works of YSR urban health clinics should start by the end of January. The officials said the works of Nadu Nedu in PHCs are expected to be completed by September 2021 and the works in area hospitals and community health centers would be completed by December 2021.

The Chief Minister reviewed the implementation of Aarogyasri scheme, distribution of health cards and measures being taken to clear the pending bills of Aarogyasri scheme. The officials said treatment is being provided for 2,436 procedures under the scheme as per the directions of the chief Minister. The officials said that so far 836 procedures have been covered under YSR Arogya Asara and steps are being taken to include additional 638 procedures under this scheme. He said the patients should be shown the amount of YSR Arogya Asara is deposited in their accounts by the time they are discharged from hospitals.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to get reports on the quality standards at government hospitals apart from private hospitals. He said the services of Aarogyasri and helpdesks should be improved on daily basis. He said the ANMs should be given training at Village secretariats on the process of referring and the protocol and procedures for calling ambulances for patients. He said CCTV cameras should be installed in all network hospitals. He said Arogya Mitras should have positive attitude towards patients and all the information and support should be provided by them as expected. The officials said strict action is being taken on some hospitals, which are providing treatment under Arogyasri scheme and charging money from patients. They said evidences on such hospitals are being collected and fines are being imposed. The Chief Minister said such hospitals should be removed from panel and stringent action should be taken.

The Chief Minister said awareness should be created on the hospitals which provide treatment to the patients under Aarogyasri scheme. He said wide publicity should be given on the location of the referral services. The Chief Minister said patients, who call 104 services, should be provided with complete information on referral hospitals and immediate help and support should be provided to them by the health staff. The Chief Minister said Ambulances should be maintained in efficient manner and there should be constant monitoring to ensure they are in good condition. He said to arrange additional ambulances at mandal junctions, if required.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to ensure that doctors visit villages and provide health services as a ‘family doctor’ by going on home visits. In regard to this, the Chief Minister said that every mandal should have at least two PHCs with minimum two doctors in each PHC. The doctors will be allocated with a certain number of villages and they have to visit those villages at least twice a month. Through this, the doctors will understand the healthcare needs of the people and the diseases they are suffering with. The doctors shall be accompanied by Arogya Mitra and ASHA workers, along with 104 ambulance service during their visits. The Chief Minister said to increase the number of 104 vehicles incase if required. The chief minister directed the officials to equip the village clinics with necessary facilities like medicines and other required equipment for treatment. The doctors should record the health condition of every patient and update the patient’s health card from time to time. For further advanced treatments, doctors can refer the patients to other hospitals, he said. The Chief Minister directed the officials to prepare an action plan to implement this system and also fix the date to implement it.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to remain vigilant in the wake of emergence of a second wave of the COVID-19. Citing that the Britain and some other Countries have imposed new restrictions, the Chief Minister said to be alert on second wave of the COVID-19. The officials explained the facilities available for the storage and distribution of the vaccine. They said Central government has formulated guidelines for the distribution of the vaccine. Committees are being setup at mandal, district and state level for the distribution of the vaccine. The Chief Minister directed the officials to focus on the vaccines and their functioning in the countries like Britain. He said to create awareness among ANMs and ASHA workers and provide training on the distribution of the vaccine. He instructed the officials to focus on the infrastructure facilities required for the storage of the vaccine at Village/ ward secretariat’s level.