AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had mentioned that second tranche of the Jagananna Chedodu scheme will be launched on February 8 during the Spandana review meeting held on Friday. He is slated to disburse the second installment of Jagananna Chedodu scheme directly into the accounts of the beneficiaries on Tuesday.

The AP government has released Rs. 285 crore for the 2.85 lakh beneficiaries for this purpose. The beneficiaries include the Rajakas, Nai Brahmins, and tailors. In a program held at the CM Camp Office in Tadepalli, the YS Jagan will transfer the amount in a virtual mode.

The government this time has allocated Rs. 146 crore to be credited to 1.46 lakh tailors, Rs 98.44 crore to 98,000 shopkeepers and Rs 40 crore to 40,000 Nai Brahmins who own barbershops and salons.

It is estimated that Rs. 583 crore has been released so far under Jagananna Chedodu scheme including Rs. 285 crore to be disbursed on Tuesday.

Jagananna Chedodu scheme is aimed to raise the living standards of Nayee Brahmins, Rajakas and tailors among backward classes, who depend on traditional caste occupations for their livelihood.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been providing financial assistance of Rs 10,000 per annum to these communities through Jagananna Chedodu.

Officials said the assistance will be useful to these communities for purchase of professional tools and as petty cash. Under the scheme, Rs 247.04 crore is credited into the accounts of 2,47,040 beneficiaries as the first installment.

