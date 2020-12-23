Second Phase Mana Badi From April 1

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to start the second phase of Mana Badi-Nadu Nedu works from April 1 next where 9,476 primary, 822 upper primary, 2,771 high schools including residential schools, 473 junior colleges, 1,668 hostels, 17 DIET colleges, 672 MRCS centers, and 446 Bhavita centers will be revamped.

During a review meeting on Mana Badi- Nadu Nedu and Jagananna Vidya Kanuka held here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to start the Anganwadi first phase Nadu-Nedu works by March 2021 and complete within two-and-a-half years. In the first phase, 6407 new Anganwadi centers will be constructed and 4171 Anganwadis will be renovated. Through this initiative, a total of 27,438 new Anganwadis will be constructed and 16,681 will be revamped at a cost of Rs 5,000 Crore.

The Chief Minister said that Anganwadi schools would be named as YSR Pre Primary schools. Minister Thaneti Vanitha and officials have shown the books prepared for pre-primary students. The Chief Minister told to ensure quality in the standards of the books and to prepare special videos for teaching to create interest among the students.

He told the officials to focus on maintaining clean toilets and appoint a caretaker with a minimum pay of Rs 6,000 per month. Based on the student strength, up to four caretakers have to be appointed in each school. It was estimated that each school requires Rs 6250 to 8,000 per month for the maintenance of toilets, including purchase of cleaning supplies.

The Chief Minister reviewed Jagananna Vidhya Kanuka scheme and said steps should be taken to distribute the kits on the reopening day of schools for the next academic year. Quality should be maintained in all items of the kit including school uniform, he said and added that the medium of instruction for seventh class students from next academic year would be English.

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, Women and Child Welfare Minister Thaneti Vanitha, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, School Education Chief Secretary Budithi Rajasekhar, School Education Commissioner Vadrevu Chinna Veerabhadradu, Finance Chief Secretary SS Rawat, Panchayati Raj, Rural Development Commissioner Girija Shankar, and other officials were present.