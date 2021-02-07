AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has set aside the orders confining Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy to his residential premises till February 21, which was issued by the State Elections Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar on Saturday.

Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy had approached the HC on Sunday,challenging the orders issued by the SEC not to let him out of the house. The Minister said in his petition that the orders issued by the Election Commissioner on the sixth of this month were arbitrary. The Minister's advocate told the high court that the orders to restrict him to his home without giving him any prior notice and details were unconstitutional. The petition stated that President Ramnath Kovind was coming to Tirumala and as a Minister, he has the responsibility to be part of the inviting team as per protocol.

It may be recalled that the SEC Nimmagadda Raemsh Kumar had asked the DGP to confine and restrict Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy to his house till February 21.. As today and tomorrow were holidays, a House Motion Petition has been filed in the High Court.

After hearing the words of SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, Peddireddy warned the officials who act unilaterally in the panchayat elections that the ruling government will blacklist them. Taking the names of the officers who did not give the declaration to the unanimous candidates, he said a lesson will be taught after March 31.

Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, who took the remarks seriously, directed the DGP not to let the minister out of the house until the 21st of this month. He was also not allowed speaking to the media until the end of AP Panchayat elections and neither could he participate in any official events. YSRCP leaders who are seeing red over the SEC remarks have slammed Nimmagadda for acting in favour of the TDP with such dictatorial tendencies.