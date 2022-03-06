SEB Officials Seize Gold Jewellery Worth Over Rs 5 Crore at Border Check Post in Kurnool

KURNOOL: The Panchalingala check-post in Kurnool district is turning out to be a major transit point for smugglers as the sleuths of Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) seized gold and silver ornaments worth over Rs 5 crore on Saturday night. The officials have also seized Rs 90 lakh cash as it was being transported in a bus without valid documents.

During a routing vehicle check at the Panchalingala check post last night, the officials stopped a private bus and found five passengers were transporting gold jewellery weighing 8.250 kgs and silver bricks weighing 28.5 kgs. They also recovered Rs 90 lakh cash in a suitcase and the passengers couldn’t show valid documents supporting the seizure.

The passengers were transporting the gold and silver to Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu from Hyderabad without any legal documents. The police detained Devaraj of Salem, Selvaraj, Kumar Melu, Murugehan and Venkatesh of Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu. When the SEB officials questioned them, they said they supplied gold jewellery to the showrooms on contract basis but failed to produce supporting documents for the transportation.