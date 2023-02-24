TADEPALLI: YSRCP General Secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that MP YS Avinash Reddy has nothing to do with YS Vivekananda Reddy's murder case. Speaking at a media conference in Tadepalli on Friday,” he said that the screenplay and direction in regards to the YS Viveka's murder case were done at the behest of Chandrababu Naidu and there is definitely a political involvement behind the CBI," he alleged further.

He said that there is no evidence pointing to Avinash Reddy and this was just an attempt to try and morally damage our leader through Viveka's murder case just before the elections. Sajjala stated that there is evidence that BTech Ravi and Adinarayana Reddy were involved in the case. Speaking further he said that losing YS Viveka was loss for YSRCP and YS Jagan and it was YS Jagan who had invited him to come back to the party.

Sajala further alleged that the investigation in the case was not being conducted in an impartial manner and that few people were being targeted. He stated that Avinash Reddy went only after Viveka's brother-in-law Sivaprakash Reddy called him on the phone and told him. Adinarayana Reddy said that Sivaprakash Reddy called and told him that Viveka had died of a heart attack, he stated further. “Why were the call records on Viveka's phone deleted?'' asked Sajjala.

Why weren’t the call records of BTech Ravi, Adinarayana Reddy, and Viveka’s son-in-law Rajasekhar Reddy checked, he reiterated further. Sajjala alleged that YS Viveka was murdered during Chandrababu's reign."He is influencing the CBI investigation through his coverts in the BJP. Chandrababu had previously labeled YSR a factionist and was hatched conspiracies at that time. Now they are making conspiracies against YS Jagan too. Chandrababu will prepare a narrative that will be published and promoted in their allied media, and the same will be parroted by the TDP leaders repeatedly, he criticised.

Also Read: YSRCP Calls Out TDP's False Propaganda