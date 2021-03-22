The Andhra Pradesh Government has taken a crucial decision to run schools for half a day in view of the surge in coronavirus cases from April 1st, 2021.

State Education Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh said that half-day school will be applicable for students studying from classes 1 to 10. This would come into effect from 1st of April 1, he said. Children will have afternoon lunch as usual in the afternoon after classes are over. The session will start from 7.45am to 12.30pm.

The minister directed the teachers to take care of the students while they leave from the school. He urged the authorities to take steps to ensure that COVID rules are followed in schools. The minister directed the school authorities to conduct COVID-19 tests for students and ensure that they follow the basic protocol of wearing masks, using sanitizers, washing their hands and adhering to physical distancing norms.

