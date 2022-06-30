AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Minister for Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna said that as part of the skill development programme, Seduled Caste (SC) women will be trained in driving heavy vehicles and recruited as drivers for RTC buses in the existing vacancies. In a review meeting held with officials at Velagapudi on Wednesday, Nagarjuna said the SC Corporation would offer loans to students pursuing post-graduation at home and abroad.

While talking about the various schemes being implemented for the welfare of SCs, he said that over 57 percent of the funds provided by the central government will be used on the income generation schemes, 10 percent for skill development and 30 percent for construction, the Minister said.

The department will identify candidates to be trained as drivers.The proposed loan amount of Rs 12 lakh for the purchase of vehicles was proposed to be increased to Rs 16 lakh as part of the employment schemes being implemented by the SC Corporation, he said.

Training in nursing will be given by private hospitals keeping in view of the demand for nursing posts in the country and abroad. Steps should be taken by officials to provide loans for businesses that are in demand locally and loans would also be provided to PG students. Under the NSKFDC scheme, loans of Rs 20 lakh will be provided to PG students abroad and Rs 15 lakh to PG students at home, he said.

Social Welfare Department Secretary MM Naik, Director K. Harshvardhan, Gurukulas Secretary Pavanmurthy, Lidcap CMD Dola Shankar, SC Corporation GM Karunakumari participated in the meeting.

Awareness of The Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989

The Minister also conducted a review of the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act. Speaking on the occasion, he directed the officials to create awareness in the villages about the Act. Tahsildars and the police should go to the villages once a week and sensitize the people, he directed.

Merugu Nagarjuna expressed his displeasure that in the cases registered under this Act only a very small percentage of the accused were being punished. With the formation of new districts, DSPs should be appointed to investigate SC and ST Harassment Act cases. CID PCR SP Ratna and JD Prosecution Ajay Kumar participated in this meeting.

