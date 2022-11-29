NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday transferred the ongoing murder case investigation of former Andhra Pradesh minister YS Vivekananda Reddy to a Special CBI Court at Hyderabad in the State of Telangana.

A bench comprising Justice MR Shah and Justice MM Sundresh ordered the transfer on a petition filed by the daughter of Vivekananda Reddy, Dr Sunitha, and her mother.

YS Vivekananda Reddy who is the brother of former chief minister Dr. YS Rajasekahara Reddy and uncle of AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was allegedly murdered at his residence in Pulivendula, YSR Kadapa district in March 2019.

The bench opined that as there were a large number of witnesses to be examined during the trial and no hardship should be caused to those witnesses, and the trial be transferred to CBI Special Court Hyderabad. All relevant papers, charge sheet, and supplementary charge sheet should be transferred to the Hyderabad CBI Court and complete further investigation at the earliest, the bench said.

