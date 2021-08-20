HYDERABAD: Railway reservation services will be temporarily suspended during specific timings on the 21st of this month. As per a statement released by CH Rakesh, Chief PRO of South Central Railway, reservations will be stalled temporarily as they are conducting disaster recovery operations in the passenger reservation system. For this, PRS activities like charting, current booking, PRS inquiry, ticket cancellation, and refund of charges will be suspended.

The services will be suspended from 11.45 pm on the 21st to 2 am the next day and again from 11.45 pm on the 22nd to 2 am the next day.

Main chartings and current booking charts of all trains starting during these hours will be prepared in advance, he said.

The South Central Railway which is spread over five states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh has resumed train services in a phased manner, beginning with the fully reserved express trains. Once 100% of the trains in this category resumed, in July, they resumed trains in the unreserved category. The SCE is resuming services in gradual phases.

While the resumption and restoration of services are underway all facilities related to ticket booking and cancellation has been restored. Once the COVID situation abates then services on all routes are likely to be resumed.

Also Read: Raksha Bandhan 2021: IRCTC Special Offer to Women Passengers on Rakhi Festival