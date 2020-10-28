SC Issues Notice To TDP Over Construction Of Party Office

The Supreme Court has issued notices to Telugu Desam Party for the allotment of land in Atmakuru, Guntur district for the construction of TDP state office. The CRDA issued notices to all the 12 members, including the state government, directing them to file counter affidavits within three weeks. The apex court adjourned the case till November 23.

The bench comprising Justice Rohinton Nariman, Justice Naveen Sinha and Justice Krishna Murari heard the petition filed by YSRCP MLA Alla Ramakrishnareddy (RK) on Tuesday through video conference. Lawyers Prashant Bhushan and Ramesh appeared on behalf of Ramakrishna Reddy. The YSRCP MLA asserted that, previous government had illegally allotted land for the construction of a state office and demanded that appropriate action be taken against the allotments made in violation of the regulations.

In June 2017, the then ruling Telugu Desam Party took 3.6 acres of land for lease for 99 years at a cost of Rs 1000 per acre. A PIL was filed by Alla Ramakrishna Reddy in AP HC demanding the cancellation of the GO which allotted land for the construction of TDP office. The High Court disposed of PIL on land allotment to TDP.