NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed three public interest litigation (PIL) petitions seeking action against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his remarks against Supreme Court judge, Justice NV Ramana as legally not maintainable.

After hearing the counsel for the petitioners, the Bench consisting of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Dinesh Maheshwari and Hrishikesh Roy said that the petitions seeking a probe into Chief Minister's conduct as well as his removal from the post of Chief Minister were dismissed.

Mani, Yadav, and an NGO sought a judicial inquiry by an internal committee headed by sitting or retired judges of the Supreme Court or any authority including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), into the allegations raised by the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister.

Lawyer GS Mani argued that there was malice behind the letter written by CM YS Jagan to the Supreme Court CJI and had asked for an internal inquiry with a time limit. Responding to this, the bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul commented that the petition was absurd. "At one point you say the allegations are malicious and you want an enquiry, do you even understand what you are actually asking,'' he questioned the counsel. In a serious tone, the petitioners were advised to think before filing petitions.

With regards to the second plea that CM YS Jagan is not eligible to run for the Chief Minister's office and a Quo Warranto should be issued ,is not legally maintainable, they declared. "The details of the letter written by the CM to CJI have been revealed. GS Mani asked, "If the High Court gives a gag order in another case, will another bench of the Supreme Court lift it? What is the need to hear this petition,'' they asked

The Bench also clarified that the issue raised by the Anti-Corruption Council of India Trust was the same as that in another petition and therefore there was no need to hear this petition as well.It is further stated that the petition need not be attached to anything. The Bench asked as for what purpose was, the trust actually set up and questioned the cousell the source of their funds to run it. Even as the lawyer representing the trust said he would explain details about the trust, the bench refused to listen. "If a hundred petitions are received on the same subject, should all of them be impleaded and investigated,'' the Bench asked and dismissed the petition, as not maintainable

It may be recollected that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had sent a letter to Chief Justice of India SA Bobde on October 6, about Justice NV Ramana. He claimed that Justice Ramana had been influencing the judicial affairs at the Andhra Pradesh High Court and calling the shots on the roster of certain High Court judges. It was also alleged in the letter that cases important to the opposition Telugu Desam Party were being “allocated to a few judges”.

Attorney General KK Venugopal had earlier refused to reconsider his decision to deny consent for contempt proceedings against Reddy and his principal advisor Ajeya Kallam, who had made the contentious letter to CJI Bobde public. Venugopal had said that the CJI was aware of the matter and it would, therefore, be inappropriate for him to give consent and “preclude the determination of the Chief Justice of India on the matter”. (Source Bar and Bench)