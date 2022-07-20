SC Collegium Recommends Elevation of 7 Judicial Officers As AP HC Judges
The Supreme Court Collegium on Wednesday has recommended the elevation of seven judicial officers as judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.
The decision was taken in a meeting of the Collegium held on July 20, 2022.
The officers recommended are:
1. Adusumalli Venkata Ravindra Babu;
2. Vakkalagadda Radha Krishna Krupa Sagar;
3. Syamsunder Bandaru;
4. Srinivas Vutukuru;
5. Bopanna Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Chakravarthi;
6. Tallapragada Mallikarjuna Rao;
7. Duppala Venkata Ramana.
The Andhra Pradesh High Court which has a sanctioned strength of 37 judges is currently functioning with 24 judges, a vacancy position of 13.
