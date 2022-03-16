Satyanarayana’s Family Calls Out Media For Linking His Death To Jangareddygudem Issue

Eluru: Opposition TDP’s attempt to politicise the natural deaths in West Godavari district and yellow journalism over reporting the political party’s distortions were harshly condemned by Paideti Satyanarayana’s grieving family. 73-year-old Satyanarayana died a natural death due to his old age and illness, said his family members. They say it’s inappropriate for the media to report his death was caused by the consumption of illicit arrack/liquor.

Son Maheshwara Srinivas and daughter Nagmani of late Satyanarayana tried to clarify the half-baked truths being reported in the media. While speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, the siblings said their father was not even addicted to coffee and he never touched alcohol in his life.

Calling out the insensitivity of the media towards the bereaved family, they say nothing is more painful than to see their departed father being portrayed as a drunkard in the media. It’s adding to their agony, they said.

According to Satyanarayana's family, he was suffering from asthma and blood pressure. On March 6, they took him to Battayagudem Cluster‌ Hospital after he complained of uneasiness. The doctors gave him some saline and discharged a couple of hours later. In the afternoon, he had an episode of asthma and severe cough and later passed away. The family added he was cremated at Jangareddygudem crematorium and a day later based on misinformation, the media started reporting that he died after consuming illicit liquor.

Satyanarayana’s family has appealed to the media to not cause them mental trauma as they have not come out of the grief yet. Meanwhile, local people are criticising the TDP for doing politics over natural deaths to corner the government. It may be noted here, the TDP members had raised the issue of Jangareddygudem deaths in the assembly and the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy rubbished the claims of the opposition party saying these were natural deaths and they should stop distorting facts.