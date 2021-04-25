Sattenapalle Road Mishap Kills 3 Daily Wage Workers

Guntur: A tragic incident happened at Sattenapalle Mandal of Guntur district. Three people died and 11 others were injured during a road accident in Guntur on Saturday.

As per police, a car coming from the opposite direction collided with an auto-rickshaw near Nandigama crossroad in Sattenapalle Mandal of Guntur district at around 5.30 a.m.

Narasimha Rao, Sattenapalle circle inspector said, “A group of 12 coolies was heading from Madala village in Muppalla Mandal to Takkellapadu village in an auto for daily labor works. When the auto was passing by the Nandigama crossroad, a car coming from the opposite direction hit the auto. The car driver was trying to overtake a lorry and accidentally hit the auto."

Three people in the auto died while 10 were injured. The car driver was also injured in the mishap.

The Sattenapalle CI said, “All of them have been shifted to Guntur government hospital. Doctors have confirmed that they have minor injuries and all the injured are safe. Police are investigating the case”